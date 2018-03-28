Three out of the five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who were remanded at Kosere prison in Ile Ife last week, have been granted bail.

The five were arraigned at a Magistrate court last Thursday in Ile-Ife by the police over alleged harassment of a hostel warden on campus.

The students that met the bail conditions are Olajide Ademola, a 500 level student of Electrical Electronics; Oyedeji Samson, 300 level student of Pharmacy; and Adeniji John, 300 level student of Electrical Electronics Engineering. Gbenga Oloruniran, a 400 level student of Geography and Jimoh Oladipupo, 300 level student of Biochemistry remain in prison due to lateness in meeting the bail conditions.

A statement signed by the South-west Coordinator Of National Association Of Nigerian Students, Adekitan Lukman, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday confirmed the release of the students from jail.

He also said bail conditions of the other two were met after the judge had left. The judge had agreed that the necessary papers should be brought tomorrow for necessary action before the duo would be released on Wednesday.

“After our call for mass action this morning, Tuesday morning, the leadership embarked on last minutes effort to have the OAU5 released. As at the time of this release, the detained comrades have all been granted bail. Three out of the five have met the bail conditions and have been released.

“The bail conditions of the other two were met after the judge had left, but he agreed that the necessary papers should be brought tomorrow for perfection, we were given all the assurances that the remaining two will be released before 10.00 a.m tomorrow.

“We thank every individuals and organisations who participated one way or the other in seeing to the release of our comrades.

“Finally, the leadership of NANS Zone D wish to restate our commitment in seeing to the promotion and protection of the rights and welfare of our members wherever and whenever. All other school authorities are hereby also warned to desist from unjust victimisation of students leaders as we shall henceforth vehemently resist such actions. Students are also advised to always go about their duties peacefully and be law abiding.”

The magistrate court had granted bail to the five students in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each in the same amount.

The court had ruled that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 11 which appeared stringent for the undergraduates.

The school authorities had been condemned by many for instituting legal action against its students rather than employing internal punitive measures, a charge the management dismisses.

The school authorities said it was not against the protest by the students but the act exhibited by the five who had reportedly assaulted staff deployed to carry out a legitimate exercise.

The students were accused of assaulting hostel officials who were implementing a university directive to evict all students from the hostel. The students, however, denied the accusations saying they only protested the forced eviction.