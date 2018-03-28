Dr. Isaac Newton-Farris Jnr , the nephew of Martin Luther King Jr, has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari to complete the good work he is doing in Nigeria.

After a get together in honour of the Luther’s family in Abuja on Tuesday, Farris told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Buhari would make Nigeria a better place.

“My advice is this to Nigeria; I know that a lot of Nigerians feel a little displeasure with President Buhari moving too slow on some of his reforms.

“But I will counsel Nigerians to give this man the time he needs to do the job that he is doing. He is one of the most legitimate leaders that the continent has produced.’’

He said Nigerians would benefit if they supported him to complete his work.

According to him, I know for instance what your citizens will say to me, he will identify the corruption but won’t do anything, he says until investigation is done. But that is the proper way to do that.

“You know fortunately he is an honest man,’’ and explained that Buhari has to thoroughly investigate corruption issues before taking action.

“So you need a process. So it is not about the person or personality but it is about the fact.

“So I will just counsel Nigerians, I know, I am a visitor it is really not my business but be careful before you vote this man out of office,” he said.

The eldest person in Luther’s family, Dr Naomi Barbara King, earlier called on Nigerians to rise up to their responsibility and vote for their candidate of their choice

“I want you to take the responsibility and vote when the time comes for the candidate of your choice because you have a voice and your vote is your voice.

“Remember that if you love God, you love your neighbour and have in mind what the almighty God has done He will give you the desire of your heart,” she said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa, said the Luther’s family was in Nigeria to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King jnr

“As they celebrate the 50th anniversary in Nigeria which is first of its kind, they said that the African in the diaspora and Africa must work together for the development of the continent.

“So it is a major step forward, it is our desire to work with our sisters and brothers of African descend to move the continent forward,” she said

She said that their coming to celebrate in Nigeria showed their belief in the country and the leadership quality in Nigeria.

According to her, the visitors appreciated what Buhari is doing especially in tackling the issue of corruption.