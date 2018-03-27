Following widespread news that the Governing Council of LAUTECH had sacked its Vice Chancellor Professor A.S. Gbadegesin and other principal officers including the university Registrar, Bursar, and Librarian, the management has claimed that the rumors are not true.

Early Tuesday, news began circulating on social media groups across LAUTECH claiming that the University’s Vice Chancellor and other principal officers had been relieved of their duties because of their inability to end the recurring industrial strikes by unions in the university.

The University community, which was already tense due to the ongoing strike embarked on by the non-academic staff unions on Monday, was quickly thrown into confusion regarding the state of things. As is the case in such situations, several unverified news continued to spread across social media.

To clear the air, the University’s PRO Lekan Fadeyi said “the officers were not sacked as being rumored because of any indictment,” adding that the University was “compelled to react so that there would not be a vacuum for lies to fill in the absence of genuine information.”

Further explaining the situation, Mr. Fadeyi said: “[The] Council, presided over by its Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Oladapo Afolabi, had at its 132nd meeting on Monday discussed and decided on an array of issues aimed at ensuring that the University progresses.”

“It was during the meeting, that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeniyi Gbadegesin, sought the permission of the Governing authority to be allowed to proceed on two months leave, on medical ground.”

He added saying, “other principal officers, the Registrar, and University Librarian, who are equally entitled and qualified for vacation also indicated that they would like to be allowed to proceed on their individual annual leave, and the requests were granted.”

“We need to point out that the affected officers, being mindful of the repercussions of any gap, volunteered names of qualified officers who should sit-in for them, for the period that the vacation would last.”