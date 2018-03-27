The Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NiMet ) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over most parts of the central states of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 39 and 24 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of localised rain showers over Minna, Abuja, Lokoja, Ilorin, Bida and Jalingo axis during the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt axis.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Eket, Calabar and Ijebu-Ode in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet further predicted day and night temperatures of 31 to 37 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively over the southern cities during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 41 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny conditions are expected over the Northern states, while central states are likely to experience partly cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over few places in the southern cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.