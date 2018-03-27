The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has called on the federal government to prosecute a former minister of defence, Theophilus Danjuma, for calling on Nigerians to take arms to defend themselves against killers.

Mr. Danjuma made the call on Saturday at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University in Jalingo. He said the call was because the armed forces were biased and not ready to defend the people.

The federal government and the army have since condemned Mr. Danjuma’s statement.

But in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Kaduna State Chairman of the council, Yusuf Rigachikun, and Secretary, Abdulrahman Hassan, the group described the comment as ‎unfortunate.

The group in the statement read by Mr. Hassan at a press briefing in Kaduna said prosecuting the retired general will serve as deterrent to others like him.

The council said it was unfortunate that Nigerian citizens will still witness such an unguarded statement from someone like Mr. Danjuma, a retired army general.

“The recent call by General T. Y Danjuma on the citizens to take up arms to defend themselves and the accusation of the Nigerian armed forces colluding in the killing of Nigerians is quite unfortunate.

“It is pertinent to note that for a person of his calibre to openly call on citizens to take up arms because of demilitarisation being carried out by the Nigerian Army is a call to anarchy and also a call to treason and treasonable felony.‎

“The council calls on the federal government to invite, investigate and prosecute the general for such a most unfortunate statement in the presence of students who are known to be volatile and prone to youthful exuberance.

“His action poses a threat to the peace and stability of the state and is a crime against the state. The prosecution of the General will go a long way for the culture of impunity not to threaten the cooperate existence of Nigeria.”

“No Nigerian citizen is bigger than Nigeria,” the group stated.

The Islamic body also commended the federal government‎ for the successes recorded in North-east against Boko Haram, the return of some of the Chibok and Dapchi girls and relative peace in the country.

“We urge the government to take more concerted effort in seeing that peace and security is maintained in the North-east and the country at large.”

On recent crisis at Kasuwar Magani in Kaduna, the group lauded the prompt action taken by the state government and security agencies to restore peace to the community.