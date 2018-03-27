The Nigerian Air Force ( NAF ) has commenced a three-day medical outreach for Internally Displaced Persons at the Abagana-Agan IDPs camp in Benue.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice-Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adesanya said that this was sequel to a directive by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He said that Abubakar had directed the NAF Medical Services Branch to conduct the outreach for IDPs in the area to alleviate their suffering.

“Services to be provided during the medical outreach include primary healthcare and curative services, general and eye surgeries, mass de-worming as well as provision of medicated glasses and insecticide treated mosquito nets,’’ Adesanya said.

He quoted the chief of the air staff as saying that the force was always mindful and committed toward alleviating health challenges of IDPs in the state and other parts of the country.

The NAF spokesman projected that about 4,450 IDPs would be treated, while 70 to 100 general and eye surgeries would be conducted at the end of the exercise.

He said that the Agan IDPs Camp had over 20,000 IDPs.