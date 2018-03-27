The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Taraba State, Kamilu Isah, on Tuesday said the command would soon acquire 10 power bikes to enhance rescue operations in some volatile areas in the state.

Mr Isah, who disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital, said the operation power bikes would ease access to the difficult terrains in the areas.

He said the bikes would augment the 50 motorcycles that the command had earlier deployed to the troubled areas.

The commandant identified the areas to include: Sardauna, Kurmi, Bali, Takum, Lau, Donga, Gassol, Wukari, Ibi and Zing Local Government Areas.

He said all the motorcycles would be under the custody of divisional officers of the corps, but that sister security agencies were free to use them when the need arose.

“Our objective is to ensure that there is peace and stability in every part of the state, and that is why we were the first security outfit to arrive Mambilla during the recent crises.

“When I went round to distribute the motorcycles, I made it clear that they are meant for all security agencies, not only civil defence.

“The idea is to enhance security response to emergencies promptly, since it is our collective responsibility to quell crises whenever they occur,” Mr Isah said.

He urged the technical department of the NSCDC to ensure that the machines were properly maintained, warning that anyone found using the motorcycles for unauthorised purposes would be sanctioned.

The commandant said that the ‘excellent synergy’ between NSCDC and sister agencies had led to the establishment of a Joint Task Force to tackle security challenges in Appawa, Mutumbiyu and Wukari, among others.

On security of schools, Mr Isah said the command had approached the state Ministry of Education and asked for the total number of boarding schools in the state and their locations.

He said as soon as the statistics were made available, the command would discuss modalities of the operation with the ministry so that officers and men could immediately be deployed to all boarding schools in the state.