The Federal High Court in Lagos heard on Wednesday how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered N2.4 billion and $115,000 from former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu.

An EFCC investigation officer, Tosin Owobo, told Justice Mohammed Idris that Amosu returned the N2.4b via bank drafts at the agency’s Lagos and Abuja offices.

Owobo said his team also recovered $115,000 in one of Amosu’s residences.

Amosu is standing trial alongside former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.

They were accused of diverting about N21 billion belonging to NAF.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An initial plea bargain talks with EFCC broke down after the defendants reportedly refunded some money to the Federal Government.

At the resumption of proceedings on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, led Owobo in evidence.

When Oyedepo enquired whether the EFCC had recovered anything from the N21 billion allegedly stolen by the defendants, Owobo answered in the affirmative.

He told the court that money, cars and landed property were seized from the defendants.

Owobo said: About N100million was recovered from the third defendant Air Commodore Gbadebo. Funds were also left over in St Solomon’s UBA account, recovered through the first defendant’s wife.

“About N383 million was recovered through the first defendant’s wife. The first defendant (Amosu) also refunded two bank drafts of N2.4 billion to our Lagos and Abuja offices. We recovered $115,000 in one of the first defendant’s residences.”

Owobo listed the recovered vehicles to include a bulletproof Lexus LX 570, a bulletproof Landcruiser Sports Utility Vehicle and a Toyota Avalon.

He added: “Various landed property and buildings were recovered from the second defendant.”

The case continues on April 18.