The Lagos State Government had declared Thursday, March 29, work-free day fir it’s workers in a move to give visiting President Muhammadu Buhari a rousing welcome to the state.
This was contained in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.
President Buhari is billed to visit Lagos on. 2-day working visit to the state.
