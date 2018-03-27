Anambra State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, has said the state government would sack teachers in the state who failed to recite the state’s shared values.

Omenugha who addressed participants in an on-going 5-day training for technical and vocational teachers in the state expressed disappointment over the inability of some of the teachers to recite the values at the training.

She said the state’s shared values was a must in the state’s educational sector, and all players in the sector must learn and know it by heart.

She said, “If you can’t recite the state values, you will be sacked. The earlier you key into the Obiano’s vision in education sector, the better for you.”

The commissioner who visited training centres across the state on Tuesday, insisted on each centre reciting the shared values, saying that constant recitation would make it a part of the teachers, making it easy for the teachers to fit into Governor Obiano’s vision for education in the state.

The commissioner further disclosed plans by the state government to commence award of contracts to qualified young entrepreneurs in the state as a way of encouraging them in their various vocations.

She said the initiative has become necessary in view of the competency, technical know-how and quality products the entrepreneurs have displayed in their various skills.

She noted that the Obiano-led administration had been passionate about technical education in the state, which he demonstrated through revamping of technical colleges across the state as well as offering of free tuition to students in the colleges.

“Obiano inherited 11 technical colleges which none was accredited by the NABTEB. Currently, 20 of them are fully accredited.

“We intend to produce a middle level manpower that can drive this administration to reduce the level of unemployment, increase productivity, and employers of labour,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Kiara College, and the facilitator of the training, Ndubisi Ezengwa, said the 5-day training for about 200 teachers was targeted at manpower capacity building, test-running of the equipment and active production yield.

“Technical and vocational schools are different from other secondary schools. These colleges are expected to be business oriented and sustain the colleges,” he said.

One of the trainees, Ogbuiyi Obianuju, undergoing training in bricklaying, said the choice of the course was to further enhance her course of study while in school, pledging to impact knowledge and skills acquired on the students.