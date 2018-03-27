Counsel for Senator Dino Melaye, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said on Tuesday his client was yet to be served with a criminal charge filed by the police.

He alleged that the police was planning to declare the senator wanted when the charge was already before a court.

Ozekhome spoke while asking Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos to excuse him.

The Senior Advocate was before the judge for the hearing of a suit filed by First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan who is seeking to unfreeze her accounts with $15.5million.

Ozekhome is representing two of the companies in whose Skye Bank Plc accounts the money is domiciled.

Explaining why he needed to leave halfway into the proceedings, Ozekhome said he had a flight to catch to Abuja enroute Lokoja, Kogi State capital, where he was going to defend Melaye.

“I have to catch a flight from Abuja to Lokoja to handle Senator Dino Melaye’s case in which he has been charged to court.

“The summons has not been served on him, but the police want to declare him wanted even when the matter is already before a judex.

“A person has been charged to court. The police has not yet served the accused person. But the Police is holding a press conference to declare that person wanted for not reporting to court when the court has assumed jurisdiction over that matter. I want to go and face that one squarely tomorrow (today),” he said.

The police said on Saturday it may declare Melaye, who represents Kogi West, and Alhaji Mohammed Audu, wanted if they refuse to comply with the court’s order.

Melaye and Audu are expected to appear before the Federal High Court, Lokoja, on Wednesday, to answer to criminal charges against them.