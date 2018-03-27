The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on Tuesday condemned vandalism and theft of power equipment by those he described as criminal elements within the society.

Akiolu made the condemnation when the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) led by the company’s Managing Director; Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, paid him courtesy visit at his Iga-Iduganran Palace in Lagos.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit of EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, quoted Akiolu in a statement as saying that the perpetrators of the vandalism were enemies of the society.

“All well-meaning people should join hands to stop them,’’ the traditional ruler said.

The monarch remarked that improvement in power supply being experienced would trigger socio-economic development and create more jobs.

He said that protection of power equipment should be the concern of all lovers of development.

Akiolu told his guests that he had been doing his best to enlighten his subjects, on the need to pay more for electricity since distribution had been privatised and to ensure improved electricity.

The oba, however, advised EKEDC to look inward and fish out bad eggs within its fold.

He noted that some of the officials of the company were in the habit of colluding with people to engage in illegal connection.

Akiolu suggested the establishment of a special task force, comprising top officials of the company and security operatives, to monitor power supply situation.

The traditional ruler said that the task force should also coordinate the activities of members of staff of the company and the public to forestall vandalism, energy theft and other sharp practices.

He said the palace would be willing to mobilise all quarter chiefs and residents of Lagos Island to work with the task force, when constituted.