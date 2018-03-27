The Federal Government has declared Friday, March 30 and Monday 2nd April, 2018 as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Julie Ejiofor.

The minister admonished Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to employ the spiritual ethos of Easter, which include love, peace, and sacrifice, in contributing to the unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians “to remain supportive of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.”

Dambazau implored the citizens to use the occasion to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

He wished all Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration.