The Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC ), Osun Command, says it will start prosecuting drivers without valid driver’s licence and expired licence on April 1.

Mr Anthony Oko, the Sector Commander, disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Oko said the command had created enough awareness on the need for drivers to procure genuine driver’s licence and not to drive without a valid licence.

“Any driver caught driving without a licence is regarded as a monster and a killer.

“A driver without a licence is even endangering the lives of people when they drive a vehicle, because to be a driver, you have to go to a driving school, where you are trained and issued a certificate.

“Any driver that is driving without a licence and gets involved in an accident would be treated as a murderer,” he said

The sector commander also stressed the importance of going to a certified driving school for a driver’s licence and a refresher course for old drivers.

He cautioned drivers against obtaining fake driver’s licence, adding that fake driver’s licence was difficult to differentiate from the original.

He said that any driver’s licence obtained without the applicant physically going to FRSC for capturing and Bio-metrics was fake.

Oko advised drivers to visit FRSC website on www.frsc.gov.ng to verify the authenticity of their drivers licence or send a text “NDL status” space driver’s licence number to 33811.