Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos on Thursday, the Lagos State Government has announced closure of some roads and traffic diversion in Agege, Ikeja, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

The popular Agege Motor Road will be shutdown for the president’s visit. Also to be closed down is the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja.

The president is coming to Lagos to attend a Colloquium in honour of the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and then commission projects in Lagos, which include the Ikeja Bus Terminal and the flag-off of the construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport project.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, announced the closure of some roads and traffic diversion in Lagos on Tuesday at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, during a press briefing.

He called on Lagosians to bear with the government in order to make Buhari’s two-day visit to Lagos worthwhile.