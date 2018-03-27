The Plateau State House of Assembly has constituted a special committee to investigate the wanton killings and destruction of properties witnessed recently in some parts of the state.

This followed a motion on adjournment moved by Mr Simon Kudu, member representing Rukuba/Iregwe constituency at Tuesday’s plenary.

Some communities in Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas were under serious attacks by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Kudu, who described the last attack as, “one too many,” lamented that people no longer go to their farms for fear of being killed.

“Mr speaker, it is not longer news that some parts of our state in the last two months have been under siege.

“People are being killed on daily bases, houses razed and properties worth billions destroyed.

“Thousands of people are rendered homeless; they become refugees in their own land.

“People can’t go to their farms for fear of the unknown and if nothing is quickly done, everybody in this state would be killed, “ he said.

Contributing, Mr Peter Ibrahim of Barkin Ladi constituency, described the spate of killings as very “pathetic”, hence the need for the government to take urgent proactive measures.

Ibrahim, who condemned the recent attacks, called on the people of the state to device means of defending themselves from the attackers.

“I am calling on our people with a loud voice to sleep with their eyes opened, keep vigil and defend themselves from the attackers,“ he said.

On his part, Mr Ezekiel Affon, representing Pengana constituency, blamed the security agencies for their inability to contain the situation or make any arrest in that regard.

According to him, the security agencies have failed woefully in terms intelligence gathering, hence their inability to bring the attack to an end.

“I think our security agencies have failed in their duty, particularly on intelligence gathering.

“Before these attacks are carried out, the perpetrators must have met to hatch the plans on how to carry out their evil plans.

“We have security personnel spread in all the nooks and crannies of the state, yet they haven’t unravel those behind the crime

“So, I think the strategy the security agencies are using are obsolete and there is the need to adopt modern and more effective methods,” he advised.

After much contribution from members, the House resolved to set up a special committee to investigate the killings with a view to bringing the killings to an end.

The committee is expected to liaise with the executive arm of government and the security agencies so as fashion better ways of curbing the incessant killings