Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has emphasised the need for journalists to embrace vocational training to enable them have a sustainable livelihood after retirement.

Masari said this known on Tuesday in Katsina during the opening ceremony of training of 60 members of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ ) on poultry, fisheries and bee-keeping.

The training was organised under the Katsina State Economic Empowerment Directorate ( KASEED ).

Masari, represented by his Special Adviser on Economic Empowerment, Alhaji Abdukkadir Mamman-Nasir, said the trainees were expected to educate the public on the management of poultry, fisheries and beekeeping after the training.

The governor said the participants would also be taught on entrepreneurship course after the training.

According to him, after the course, there will be a test, adding that those who score 40 per cent and above will be given loans by the state government to start business as entrepreneurs.

He said this was why the state government involved the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) and Bank of Agriculture ( BOA ) in the programme.

Also speaking, the Director, Business Development in KASEED, Alhaji Abdurrahman Abdu-Zango, said journalists were selected for the programme because they were agents and medium of awareness creation in the society.

In a remark, the Chairman of NUJ in the state, Alhaji Buhari Mamman, thanked the state government for organising the training.

Mamman, who was represented by the Secretary of the council, Alhaji Hassan Dan-Ali, promised that participants would put what they have learnt during the training into practice.