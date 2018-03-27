Plateau state government says it has embarked on the completion of various road projects in its works sector to boost infrastructure development in the state.

Mr Pam Botman, Commissioner for Works, said this on Tuesday in Jos during the inauguration of the state’s board of Road Maintenance Agency.

He disclosed that most of the ongoing road projects in the state had been completed and inaugurated, adding that those yet to be completed were near completion.

Botman called on members of the board to work as a team and avoid interfering with the day to day activities of the agency.

He also called on them to use their wealth of experience and be proactive in the discharge their duties.

Mr Amos Dickson, the Chairman of the board, thanked the governor and the commissioner for counting them worthy of being members of the board.

He assured the governor and the commissioner of members of the board would discharge their duties proactively.