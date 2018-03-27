Mysterious ailment has paralyzed 6 children of the family of late Danladi Bawa of Gitata, Keffi local government area of Nasarawa state.

Findings by our reporter revealed that late Mr and Mrs Danladi Bawa who died in 1990 and 2017 respectively, did not suffer or exhibit any signs of the mysterious ailment their children have contracted.

Speaking, the eldest son of the family, Mr. Danlami Danladi, who also suffers from the mysterious paralysis, called on the federal and state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to their assistance through provision of food and to take care of their medical needs.

According to him: “Our parents did not die of this disease. They gave birth to 8 of us and six of us had paralysis from a mysterious ailment. Whenever we reach the age of 18 years, we will find ourselves gradually being paralyzed. We don’t know what is happening to us or the cause of this kind of disease”.

“I am 38 years old and our parents are late. When our father died in 1990, it was our mother that usually provided us with our needs. Her death in 2017 affected us more as we find it difficult to eat and take care of our medical treatment”.

“I am the second born of our parents and I was paralyzed in 2006 and let me tell you, what disturbs us most is that, six of us got paralyzed when we were above the age of 18 years and it is after we’ve grown up that it occurs and we don’t know what is happening to our family”.

“All of us went to Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, in Nasarawa state and Godiya Clinic in Jabba local government area of Kaduna state, after various tests, they told us that nothing was discovered to be wrong with us”.

“We pray that we will be healed of this mysterious disease one day,” he said.

Danladi appealed to the government, NGOs and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to their assistance, adding that with their conditions, they were unable to feed and take care of themselves.

“I was repairing mobile phones before, but now I can‘t do the job again because I have been paralysed and I pray that God will heal me and my brothers and sisters from this kind of mysterious disease.”

The Nation reports that, other children of the family who are paralysed are Asabe, first child of the family and was married with 5 children. Pius, the third child, Maikasuwa, Danjuma and Cecelia, the sixth child.

The remaining children yet to contact the disease are the last two, Hanatu, the seventh child and Joshua the last born.

Mr. Shuaibu Ahmadu, a resident in the area expressed shock with the mysterious disease that had paralysed the children of the same family, saying no coherent explanation has been given as to the course.

“This disease will only paralysed them when they grew up, we wonder why. We pray God to heal them and protect the remaining two children of the family from the disease,” he said.