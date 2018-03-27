The senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, says the police have made him a national subject but have refused to speak on the country’s insecurity.

He said this on Tuesday while contributing to a debate on a motion sponsored by Isah Misau, senator representing Bauchi central.

Misau had raised concerns about Melaye going to Kogi state to face criminal charges. The police have threatened to declare him wanted if he does not show up in court.

But Melaye said he has not received summons of the court.

“Since last week, they have made me so important, they have made me a national subject that force PRO assessed two press conferences on Dino Melaye alone,” he said.

“They refused to have press conference on Dapchi girls, Boko Haram and the killings going on in the north and the riverine area of the country but they address press conference on an innocent man twice in one week and even declaring that if I am not in court, I would be declared wanted for a matter that has already been taking to court.

“I have not received any criminal summons from any court within the territorial area of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I also want to say that Mr. President, I have not received any arraignment notice from any court.”

The Kogi senator said one of the suspects paraded for allegedly attempting to take his life in April is among those the police is accusing him of arming.

“These criminals have even been arraigned in court and their testimonies have been accepted as exhibits in court,” he said.

“Yet, one of those declared wanted by the police in my assassination attempt is the one saying that on airport road in December, I gave him three AK 47 and N430, 000 inside my car. But as I speak to you, they failed in their myopic ignorance to state a date and time.

“I want to understand how an arraignment can be done with a criminal’s confession with no date or no time. Because if you give me a date and time, I would be able to account for where I was on that date and time. You would know that the corpse they buried, they left the legs outside.”