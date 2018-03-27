The Nasarawa State Government has built an incubation centre to encourage innovative enterprise in the state.

Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, the Commissioner for Special Education, Science and Technology, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

The centre is part of the State Government’s measures to nurture young persons found to be interested in innovative enterprises.

“The centre, when inaugurated, will be responsible for developing talents as a way of promoting science and technology.

“The Federal Government is happy about the incubation centre and the Minister of Science and Technology will soon come to inaugurate the centres,” he added.

He explained that science equipment to be used in secondary schools in the state would also be produced in the centre.

“The government has concluded plans to establish the institute of technical education in Lafia.

“All that is needed in terms of planning was concluded by a team of experts engaged by the government; the institute when established, will award diplomas.

“All technical schools in the state will serve as feeders to the institute and government will make it a policy for the technical colleges to supply candidates to the institute”.

According to him, the institute will produce graduates, who are self-reliant and employers of labour.

Ayuba added that the ministry was collaborating with the ministry of education to get all the courses at the three technical colleges in the state accredited.

“Some of the courses were given interim accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education and we are putting measures to get full accreditation to all of them,” he added.

He said that government would also upgrade facilities in the technical colleges, train and retrain the manpower for better service delivery.

The commissioner said that government had already procured the equipment and would soon get them installed.