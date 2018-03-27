Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has taken the drive for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to the ongoing Africa Chief Executive Officers Forum in Abidjan to showcase opportunities that abound in the state.

Dickson said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

The governor called on African entrepreneurs to take advantage of the investment-friendly atmosphere created by his government to do business in the state.

Dickson assured investors that the state was safe, peaceful and ready to do business with the rest of the world more than ever before.

The governor, who spoke on the topic: “Gas: A 200 billion dollars Opportunity’’, said “Bayelsa State is synonymous with gas, because there is gas everywhere and as you all know, the history of Oil and Gas started in my state.’’

He urged investors to put their money in the Eco-Industrial Park, adding that the state government had acquired a massive land designated for the park.

“This implies that investors no longer need to go through rigorous search for land. Relevant policies have also been put in place to safeguard investors and their investments as well.

“Appropriate stakeholders have been engaged to stand as intermediaries between the host communities and the investors.

“Bayelsa produces more than 40 per cent of the gas produced in Nigeria. We have commenced establishment of mini power plants close to source of the gas and investors can take advantage of this huge opportunity,’’ Dickson said.

According to the statement, Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, are among other notable dignitaries attending the forum.