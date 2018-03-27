Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday launched Rivers State Tax Management [ RIVTAMIS] and issuance of Rivers State Tax Identification Number [RIVTIN] to eliminate difficulty in doing business

The governor said at the ceremony in Port Harcourt that the adoption of the two policies was also to avert multiple taxation.

He noted that the innovations were part of the state government’s commitment of formulating ways for the ease of doing business in Rivers.

Wike stressed that the new tax reform packages would identify all formal and informal businesses in the state to help the government in planning for development.

He noted that with the digital platforms, tax payments could be made from anywhere.

“From first April 2018, all businesses are required to obtain their RIVTIN to pay taxes, levies and fines to the Rivers State Government.

“All banks have been mobilised to generate RIVTIN for all those who want to make payments to the Rivers State Government, any business that fails to comply by June 1, 2018 will be appropriately sanctioned,” Wike said.

The governor received the first RIVTIN Card from the Executive Chairman of Rivers State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Adoage Norteh, on the occasion.

Norteh said that the tax payment system had been sanitised to check multiple taxation, adding that the process would facilitate tax payment, self-service and build the revenue of the state.

“Right from the comfort of your office, you can obtain your tax clearance certificate and tax exemption,” he noted.

The chairman noted that the tax payer had a duty to reciprocate the tax friendliness of the state government.

The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Industry, Mr Emi Membere-Otaji, stated that the business community was satisfied with the innovations that had eliminated multiple taxation.

A spokesman for Heritage Bank, Mr Fabian Briggs, promised the State Government that banks would cooperate to ensure that the programme was successful.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of RIVTIN to the governor and his cabinet members.