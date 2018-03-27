The Police in Zamfara State has said that they will soon embark on the training of students, especially in post-primary schools on security alertness to guard against criminal intruders into their facility.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Shehu, in Gusau.

Shehu said that the Commissioner of Police in the state had drawn up a plan to tour all the secondary schools in the 14 local government areas of the state with a view to training the students, especially female students.

According to him, the state has been divided into four zones comprising Talata-Mafara Area Command for western zone, Gusau Area Command for central zone while Kaura and Shinkafi commands will form the northern zone in order to ensure easier coverage.

The Police spokesman added that the state’s Ministry of Education, teachers, principals and students would all be coached in security alert and distinctive and discreet information dissemination.

Shehu further said that the measure was being taken in response to a recent directive to police commands by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).