Convener, Niger Delta Self-Determination Movement, NDSDM, Ann-Kio Briggs, has applauded former Minister for Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), on his call on Nigerians to “rise and defend themselves.”

Briggs, a Niger Delta activist, in a statement yesterday, said: “Sir, you have stood up for liberty, equity, justice and truth. We believe you (Danjuma) have led the way and we expect other retired military officers will emulate and join you in saying no to evil.

“By standing up for the reality, you have joined us in the justified process of defending the defenceless to say no to ethnic and religious cleansing.

“We are equal in this country and we must live together on equal terms. If we can’t live together equally and peacefully, then we must live apart.”