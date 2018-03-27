The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Monday reiterated the need to shun hate speeches in the country, especially as the 2019 elections approach

The group made its position known as it flagged off a public sensitisation meeting and hearing in Lagos.

The event captioned: “Public Hearing on Complaint on Hate Speeches and Election-Related Violence”, was convened at Justice Lambo Hall of The Federal High Court in Lagos.

The three-day programme, divided into integral parts, seeks to enlighten members of the public on the ills/dangers of hate speeches.

It also aims at projecting workable modalities to curb hate speeches.

In a paper presentation, Mr Bola Abimbola, a Senior Officer with the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy, and Development (SCDDD) called on Nigerians to embrace peace and foster unity in the polity.

The presentation titled: “The Dangers of Hate Speech: the role of citizens in Protecting, Safeguarding, and Enhancing National Stability for Peaceful Co-existence of Nigerians,” focuses on the need to shun aggression.

Abimbola urged the public to avoid tribal sentiments which leave the society in a state of chaos, disunity, intolerance and hardship.

He projected a 30-minute video clip of a 2004 movie titled “Hotel Rwanda’’, which showed the genocide in Rwanda, as part of his presentation.

Abimbola urged citizens to eschew speeches capable of creating similar occurrences in the country.

He defined hate speech as “any speech which fosters prejudice, bias, preconception, partiality, bigotry and narrow-mindedness, among others’’.

According to him, hate speech is often targeted at causing harm, unrest and discrimination against a person or group of persons.

He said hate speech was also released with an intention to create harm or civil unrest.

Abimbola advised the public to shun segregation, and channel their energy on building “one Nigeria’’.

“We owe it as a duty to press on the authorities to address those issues which further divide us.

“Hates, dislikes, animosity, and antagonism, can never help promote unity and stability in any country.

“It is important to inculcate the habit of accommodating divergent opinions and viewpoints on issues affecting the nation.

“When hate speech is allowed to grow in a nation, such nation cannot progress economically, and could only widen the poverty level.

“The difference between terrorism and hate speech is just a thin line, as both are aimed at causing discord.

“It could result in religious and tribal intolerance, inter-communal clashes, genocide, leading to the breakdown of law and order,’’ he said.

Abimbola recalled that the country’s civil war of 1967 to1970 was enough to teach every person a lesson, and should serve as a deterrent to any further widespread hostility.

“Although freedom of speech is enshrined in our constitution, we must note that hate speech is not free speech.

“You should remember that where your right stops, is where another person’s right begins,’’ Abimbola said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr Tony Ojukwu, urged the public to be cautious in their utterances.

He said people must ensure they guide against acts capable of causing turbulence in the society.

Ojukwu said Nigerians must learn from countries that had experienced the negative effects of hate speeches.

“Today, the NHRC is flagging off its campaign against hate speeches and election-related violence, as stakeholders prepare to start election campaign for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“During the 2015 elections, the commission carried out a similar campaign against hate speech and election violence.

“You will agree with me that our campaign was successful, as it diluted the tension created in the polity during the 2015 elections.

“It took the cooperation of stakeholders to ensure that the scenario did not degenerate into massive election violence.

“Kenya is still suffering from the effect of hate speeches and election-related violence, and the experience of Rwanda is there for us all to learn from and to help us distance ourselves from similar acts’’, Ojukwu said.

He said the purpose of the sensitisation by the NHRC, was to discourage the use of hate speeches and violence during the forthcoming elections.

Ojukwu warned that perpetrators of hate speeches and election violence would be investigated, prosecuted, and made to account for their actions this time around.

“It will no longer be business as usual,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Edgal Imohimi, appealed to citizens to maintain orderliness during the forthcoming elections and shun acts capable of causing discord.

Imohimi, represented by CSP Effiong Asuquo, admonished the Lagos public to steer clear of speeches aimed at inciting violence or unrest in the country.

He called for a cordial working relationship among citizens in a bid to foster peaceful electoral process.

Participants at the event include members of some political parties, legal practitioners, representatives of the Police, Centre for the Rule of Law, Office of the Public Defender, Women Rights Community Centre, among others.