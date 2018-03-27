Methodist Church of Nigeria Prelate Dr Samuel Kanu-Uche has decried the security situation of the country saying politicians were behind herdsmen killings.

The prelate stated this at a news conference he called an “Apostolic Tour’’ of the Church’s Arch Dioceses in the FCT, as well as Minna and Lokoja.

He said: “I understand that the guns are issued to them by politicians.’’

Dr. Kanu-Uche urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out those arming the herdsmen and make them to face the law.

He advised politicians who think they could rig themselves into elected positions to know that Nigerians were now wiser.

“Our leaders should learn from the fall of Sadam Hussein, Gadaffi, Idi Amin and Robbert Mugabe.

“Our politicians are not learning. They should not think they are powerful. Power belongs to God. If they think they are powerful, God has a way of dealing with them,’’ he said.