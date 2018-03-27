Low investment by African governments is to blame for inefficiency in providing health services to the people, Khama Rogo, the World Bank’s Lead Health Sector Specialist and Head Health in Africa Initiative, said.

Rogo said this at a conference on accelerating the business of universal health care on Monday in Nairobi.

Rogo said total health spending per capita in the countries is less than five percent of the Gross Domestic Product in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The governments must reduce inefficiencies by embracing smart financing and smart procurement in order to attain the Universal Health Cover (UHC),’’ Rogo said.

He said the countries stand a better chance of leaping to better economic growth if they invested in health care.

“You need to build on your strength while learning from others like China, Thailand, Cuba and Mexico that have made great progress in achieving UHC by injecting subsides from the budget,” he added.

He said it was unfortunate that public health spending as a share of total health spending in Africa is low at 22 percent, compared to 36 percent for Low and Middle-Income countries and 57 percent for upper-middle-income countries.

Rogo said that with proper investment in the sector, the countries stand to create additional jobs and reduce mortality by 11 percent.

Rogo observed that Kenya was capable of attaining the UHC, due to the political will but the country must embrace innovation and entrepreneurship through a public-private partnership.

He said financing health sector requires stronger and systemic public financial management and transparency.

“Consider mixed revenue streams by combining both public and private while at the same time prioritise domestic resource mobilisation,” he added.

Miriam Were, the Chancellor of Moi University in Kenya, attributed lack of community health extension workers as a major barrier to the establishment of community health services.

Were said extension workers were the key health cadre in supervising and supporting community-level health workforce that has to be in place in all parts of the country.

“Kenya is capable of achieving UHC through community health services by 2022 once it embarks in disease prevention and health promotion in reducing disease burden, thus, reducing cost in the health sector,” Were added.

Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, reiterated that the government would continue focusing on improving scope and quality of health services.

“This is essential in ensuring we have a productive population that will contribute positively to the growth of Kenya’s economy,” Kariuki added.

She said plans were underway to decongest the leading referral hospital Kenyatta National Hospital by ensuring that all public hospitals get enough and relevant equipment to handle all manner of ailments.