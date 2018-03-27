Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State said he would settle all medical bills of a 12-year-old boy, whose two limbs were cut off following a punishment allegedly meted to him by his head teacher.

Dankwambo made the promise when he paid a visit to the victim (names withheld) at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe, on Monday.

The 12-year old amputee was alleged to have stolen a cellphone, a situation which led to the tying of his hands by the head teacher of his school, Malam Sirajo Mohammed.

It was learnt that the victim, in the process, developed an infection that led to complications hence resulting in the amputation of his two limbs by medical doctors at the FTH Gombe.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner Ministry for Justice, Alhaji Abdulhameed Ibrahim, said he was at the hospital to see the condition of the victim.

He promised that the state government would look into the matter and take the necessary legal action against the suspect.

He advised the parents of the victim to be patient and assured them that government would do everything possible to assist the boy.

“Government has taken over the medical bills of the victim.

“The governor is really concerned and feels that for no reason should the boy be allowed to suffer any further.

“I am calling on you to be patient. Already it has happened; the only thing to be done is to see how we will assist him to be in good health.

“The police are investigating the matter and whoever is found culpable will face the law,” he said.

Malam Yusha’u Abubakar, the father of the victim, expressed appreciation to the governor for the financial and moral support given to his family.

He said that without the timely intervention of the state government, it would have been very difficult for the family to take care of all the medical bills of the lad