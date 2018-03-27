Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity, has described the death of the former Minister of Labour, Dr Hassan Lawal, as a huge loss to the labour sector and the nation at large.

Ngige said this in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Director of Press of the ministry in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the deceased was a legal luminary and a seasoned administrator whose disposition, patriotism and contributions to the national development could not be quantified.

Ngige said Lawal`s landmark achievements as a former minister of labour between March 2004 and December 2008 remained indelible to the nation.

“The success of the deceased, also, is a big turning point in the history of labour administration in the country.

“Lawal departed at a time his wealth of experience as an elder statement is still needed to propel democratic process to distinction,’’ he said.

Ngige said that the deceased was also an advocate of change and ardent promoter of tenets of democracy.

The minister, however, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

He also prayed God to grant Lawal’s family, government, the people of Nasarawa and the nation fortitude to bear the loss.