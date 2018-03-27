The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is committed to judicial precepts in the discharge of its functions as an anti-corruption watchdog.

Its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, stated this in Enugu on Monday, according to a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren said Magu spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, in Enugu.

“We are here to thank you for all your support and also to solicit for more, knowing that we are not above board and will constantly need directions and guidance in the work we do.

“The judiciary is instrumental to the Commission’s achievement, and your support is highly needed for continued success.

“We do not claim monopoly of knowledge, and we are seeking not just your support but also that of Nigerians to do the needful so that the country will move on positively,” Magu was quoted as saying.

Responding, Justice Emehelu expressed delight at the visit of the EFCC boss whom she described as a formidable and hardworking man.

She assured her guest that the judiciary was poised to support EFCC in its “commendable efforts at eradicating corruption from the country”.

“The work we do and yours are very similar because they are service and public-oriented jobs that call for closer synergy between not just the EFCC and the judiciary but also among other law enforcement agencies.

“We are ready and willing to support you but on the basis of mutual respect.”

Describing the judiciary as the balance between the legislature and executive, the chief judge said the need for the speedy trial of criminal cases could not be over-emphasised.

The judiciary, according to her, is committed to effective justice delivery and speedy determination of cases.

Magu later addressed personnel of the Enugu zonal office of the commission during which he urged them to see their official assignment as a divine call to serve humanity.

He advised the staff to jealously protect the integrity of the EFCC by shunning underhand dealings.

“You must be committed to your work and not mind the temptations because we will not spare anyone who is corrupt.

“You cannot be fighting corruption and be corrupt,” he said, according to the spokesman.

Uwujaren said Magu’s working visit to the South-East began on Saturday with a meeting with members of the EFCC/CSO/Labour Coalition.