Landlords of 1004 Apartments in Victoria Island, Lagos have decried unlawful arrest and detention of some residents by policemen claiming to be from Special Tactical Squad of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In a petition sent to IGP, Ibrahim Idris, the residents alleged that five officials of 1004 Home Owners and Residents Association (HORA) were unlawfully assaulted and detained for two days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petition, titled “Illegal Use of Police to Harass Innocent Citizens”, was copied to Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and Zone 2 of the Nigeria Police.

The association, comprising about 6000 residents, alleged that the unlawful harassment was instigated by a tenant,

Mr Akinlosi Oyelokun, whose apartment was disconnected over two years unpaid service charge and electricity theft.

According to 1004 residents, armed policemen from Force Headquarters, led by Insp. Danladi Idah Yusuf, invaded the association’s secretariat and whisked away three staff to Bar Beach Police Station saying I was “order from above”.

Also, two executives of the association who attempted to secure their bails were also arrested and ended up behind bars for two days along with the staff, the petition said.

The residents expressed anger that a tenant owing service charge arrears and facing allegations of hacking and electricity theft involving bypass of smart meter could simply use his connection with police to harass Innocent citizens.

Capt. Shina Akinfemwa, Chairman of 1004 HORA, wondered if the IGP could have indeed ordered the use of police for the execution of assaults on 1004 residents.

“Should the police officers be used as tools to harass, intimidate, threaten and assault innocent, law abiding citizens? ,” he said.

Akinfenwa then appealed to the IGP to urgently address the matter in order to save his high office from dishonour and the residents from continued harassment.

Several calls and text messages sent to Mr Oyelokun seeking his comment on the allegations were unanswered.

When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter and promised to contact officers handling the case.