Pius Henwan, the General Manager of Plateau United Football Club of Jos, has apologised to Ferdinand Mbum of Jay 101.9 FM in Jos who was assaulted and abducted allegedly on his orders.

Mr. Mbum was on Saturday assaulted and abducted shortly after his sports programme which the club’s supporters construed as being critical of the club.

The sports presenter was assaulted and abducted by thugs allegedly led by a prominent management staff of Plateau United FC Supporters Club.

The thugs bungled their victim into a vehicle and took him to ‘A’ Division Police Station in Jos where he was later bailed by the management of JayFM led by Mangna Wamyil, the Station Manager.

Mr. Henwan, in a letter of apology to Mbum and JayFM, said that he did not instruct anybody to carry out the barbaric act.

“The club management uses the medium to dissociate itself from the incident and profusely apologise to the management and staff of your station over the unfortunate act.

“It is neither in my character or that of the Plateau United FC management to engage or order such acts of barbarism.

“I am a law-abiding citizen who abhors violence in all ramifications and can’t order such a barbaric act against a journalist discharging his duties.

“I completely dissociate myself from this act of thuggery by supporters of the club.

“I sincerely apologise on their behalf, and also apologise to Mbum, his family and the entire management and staff of JayFM,” he said.

Mr. Henwan stated that Plateau United had enjoyed tremendous support from JayFM and Ferdinand Mbum in the past and “cannot be party to the malicious act that will bring the relationship to disrepute.’’

He added that, as a direct consequence of the unfortunate incident, he had set up a committee to look into the matter.

The Plateau United GM said the committee is to recommend punitive measures for the members of the supporters club who took part in the incident.

He said the measure was aimed at forestalling future occurrence.