The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday morning with sunny and hazy conditions over Yola.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 38 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospect of localised thunderstorms over Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Abeokuta, Iseyin, Shaki, Ijebu-Ode, Port Harcourt, Yenagoa and Calabar and their environs during the afternoon and evening period hours.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions over this region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 35 to 39 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny with hazy condition are expected over many Northern states.

“The central states are likely to experience partly cloudy condition with chances of thunderstorms over few places in the southern cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.