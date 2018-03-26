The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has signed two agreements with Bauchi, Sokoto States and other stakeholders to expand access to quality, affordable health care in the two states.

A statement by the U.S. Embassy on Monday in Abuja explained that the agreements were aimed at boosting access to quality Primary Health Care services in the two states.

“USAID Mission Director, Stephen Haykin, joined the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’adu Abubakar, Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, philanthropists Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote, and governors of Bauchi and Sokoto states by video teleconference to sign the two agreements.

“Under the four-year addenda to improve routine immunisation and expansion of funding for the Primary Health Care.

“USAID will provide technical assistance to the Bauchi and Sokoto States Primary Health Care Development agencies to help expand access to routine immunisations and primary health care.

“While UNICEF will partner with the Gates and Dangote foundations to match the states’ investments in the sectors,’’ the US embassy stated.

The embassy explained that in return, the Bauchi and Sokoto Governments agreed to earmark 1.8 million dollars to invest in routine immunisation and primary health care in 2018.

“Under the agreements, both states will incrementally raise their funding contributions in these sectors to become self-sufficient by 2022’’.

Haykin described the agreements as “new stage” in USAID’s partnerships with Bauchi and Sokoto states, which would adapt its health programming to the needs of the states to help extend life-saving treatment to millions across Nigeria.

“I applaud the governors’ efforts to improve public health care service delivery in their states, and strongly encourage them to continue working towards optimising their state’s capacity to deliver quality, affordable health services to their constituents,” Haykin said.

After the ceremony, Gates said, “Vaccinations are phenomenal in their impact because a child that has not been vaccinated is twice likely to die. We can prevent millions of deaths through routine immunisation”.