President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said that the rising menace of drug abuse in the country poses a great danger to internal security.

Saraki said this on Monday while declaring open, a public hearing on: “The Need to Check the Rising Menace of Pharmaceutical Drug Abuse among Youth in Nigeria’’ in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by Senate Joint Committees on Drugs and Narcotics and Health.

Represented by Sen. Lanre Tejuosho, Saraki emphasised that the increasing dependent on narcotics, drugs and other controlled substances by members of the public was disturbing.

“Drug abuse is an ill wind that blows nobody any good as many families are discovered to be affected including children and women.

“This has led to incidences of armed robbery, kidnapping, militancy and other vices which have become a challenge to internal security.

“Unfortunately, some of our youths who could become the leaders of tomorrow are caught in the quagmire of substance-abuse.

“This is a threat to their health and wellbeing and a threat to their families so we must stem this tide,” he said.

He said that Senate was working assiduously to enact a law that would address the challenges of drug abuse in the country.

“We are now working on a legislation to tighten the loose end on this issue and to ensure control and that victims are rehabilitated,’’ Saraki said.

Mr Ahmed Yakassai, President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (PSN) said there was need for improved advocacy programmes in order to curb drug abuse.

He added that adequate funding was crucial in strengthening the capacity of agencies saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the laws that prohibit illicit drug activities.

He said that PSN would support the call for the establishment of rehabilitation centres in the six geo-political zones of the country.