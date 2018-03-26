The Bauchi State Government has approved N395million for the electrification rehabilitation of some communities in Alkaleri and Misau Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mr Ali Mohammed, made the disclosure in Bauchi on Monday while briefing newsmen at the end of the state Executive Council Meeting.

Mohammed said that N162million was approved for rehabilitation of damaged high tension lines in Misau –Giade axis while N114million was for electrification of Sha Iska-Yalwan Bako-Pali villages.

He said that N119million was also approved for the electrification of Jalingo–Yalo-Masuri communities all in Alkaleri LGA.

He said that the council has also approved N149million for the completion of two storey buildings with boys’ quarters in the College of Nursing and Midwifery for medical officers in the state.

Ali disclosed that the council had renamed the College of Education in Kangere to Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education after the renowned political and illustrious son of the state.

According to him, the council also adopted six books earlier reviewed by the present administration to improve on civil service regulations in the state.

Some of the books were last reviewed in 2001 which includes the store regulations and policy on disposal of official vehicles.