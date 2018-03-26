Nasarawa State University Keffi on Monday restored its students’ union government (SUG) five years after it was banned, NAN reports.

Muhammad Mainoma, vice-chancellor Nasarawa State University Keffi, has called on the new leadership of the SUG to close ranks with authorities of the institution for peaceful and harmonious learning environment.

The vice-chancellor made the call on Monday at the inauguration of elected officials of the SUG.

The ban on SUG was due to protest staged by the students of the university over scarcity of water in 2013, a development that led to the killing of some students by suspected security operatives.

Mainoma also urged the new leadership of the union to initiate good policies and programmes that had direct bearing on the lives of the students.

He also advised SUG officials to be transparent, fair and just while discharging their duties in the interest of peace.

“Being a one-time union leader who fought for the rights of students, it would not be good if I have not restored SUG in the university before my exit as vice chancellor,” he said.

Mainoma challenged the student leaders to strive toward preventing a repeat of the incident that led to the dissolution of the union, by making amicable resolution of grievances and welfare of students a priority.

Newman Maitoro, the SUG president, thanked the management and students of the university for the confidence reposed in the union and promised not to let them down.