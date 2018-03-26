A former Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, said on Monday he was not aware that former First Lady, Dame Patience, was a one-time permanent secretary in Bayelsa State.

He was testifying during hearing in Mrs. Jonathan’s suit before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The ex- First Lady was seeking to unfreeze her accounts with $15.5million.

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, asked Dudafa during cross examination to confirm that Mrs. Jonathan was appointed as a permanent secretary in Bayelsa State on June 22, 2012.

The witness said: “The appointment was not within my purview, so I don’t know anything about that.”

Asked if he was aware that Mrs. Jonathan’s appointment was confirmed on July 23, 2012, Dudada said: “I don’t know.”

EFCC then showed Dudafa Mrs. Jonathan’s letters of appointment and confirmation, and asked him to identify them.

The witness added: “I have not gone through the documents as I had no prior knowledge of them. But on the surface, they’re addressed to Mrs. Jonathan.”

Oyedepo and Dudafa engaged in a long game of hide and seek when the EFCC counsel asked if the witness deposed to his affidavit “on behalf of the plaintiff.”

Dudafa replied: “I deposed to my affidavit as a witness.”

Oyedepo repeated the same questions for over five times and the witness kept giving the same responses.

At a point, the ex-presidential aide said: “I have answered the question. I will not be cajoled. I don’t know if my statement was on behalf of anybody.”

The EFCC lawyer urged Justice Idris to warn the witness to mind his language as he could not claim to be “cajoled” under cross examination.

After Mrs. Jonathan’s lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), apologised on Dudafa’s behalf, the witness was shown a written statement on oath in which he stated that he deposed it on the plaintiff’s behalf.

Oyedepo asked the witness again: “You’re here again on behalf of the plaintiff.” Dudafa responded: “I am here as a witness of the plaintiff. The plaintiff invited me here as a witness.”