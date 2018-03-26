The Bayelsa State Government has restated its commitment to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

Deputy governor, John Gboribiogha Jonah said this when speaking to a medical team of Cardiologists from University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Cardiologists were in Bayelsa State to assess the recently-commissioned medical facilities built by the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson administration.

They noted that the Bayelsa State Government through the provision of world class health facilities, including the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme, is determined to ensure its citizens do not lack modern medical facilities.

According to the deputy governor, unlike before health indicators of Bayelsa state are already looking upward as a result of the provision and improvement of health facilities in the state by the state government.

He disclosed that while the provision of world class health facilities would cater for Bayelsans, the newe facilities would also ensure Bayelsa become a hub for medical tourism from people outside the state.

Said he, “Today I am glad that people have been coming to commend the state government for the medical facilities it has put in place.

“The government is not run by doctors but it has as its objective the provision of health facilities to cater for Bayelsans. The indicators as far as health is not too good for us until now compared to our neighbours so we have a task in front of us.”

Leader of the team and Consultant Cardiologist, Prof. Osaretin Odia, said the team was in the state to look at the health facilities especially the Diagnostic centre and the Cardiovascular centre which he noted were world class health facilities for training of medical doctors and other health workers.

He commended the state government for the provision of world class medical facilities for Bayelsans which would also serve Nigerians in the South-South region.