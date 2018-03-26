A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 25 for judgment in the suit filed by Accord Party (AP) challenging the attempt by the National Assembly to reorder the 2019 general election schedule earlier released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the date after entertaining arguments from parties on whether or not the NASS possessed the powers to alter the schedule of election released by INEC.

While the NASS represented by Joseph Daudu (SAN) urged the court to decline jurisdiction and dismiss the suit, the plaintiff, represented by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and INEC, represented by Femi Falana (SAN), urged the court to grant the plaintiff’s reliefs.