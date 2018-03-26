The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 6, has disclosed that there are over 32,000 drivers license in various licensing offices in Port Harcourt, zonal command in Rivers State capital.

The Assistant Corps Marshal in the zone, Kingsley Agomoh discloses this in the 2018 first quarter town hall meeting by the command in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

Agimoh said the documents have been in the offices unclaimed for over one year and wondered how the owners have been successfully using the roads without a valid drivers license; he appealed to those who applied for the issuance of the document to quickly approach any of the four offices for identification and collection.

He said, “More than 32,000 unclaimed vehicle licenses are in different licensing offices in Port Harcourt, we are urging those who have applied to go to those centres and collect them.

“Also, those whose licenses have expired on or before November 2017 and have been operating with the temporary licenses should also go and collect the permanent licenses, they are ready for collection.”

He urged those who wish to do new drivers licenses or renew their old ones to go to any of the four centres in the state and stop patronizing the fraudsters at the various unauthorized places like the state and federal secretariats among others, stressing that any licens done in unauthorized centres is fake and criminal adding that anyone caught with fake license would be prosecuted.

Also speaking on drivers license, the Sector commander, Emmanuel Etuk, reiterated that driving without a valid license is a serious traffic offence and that anybody from 18 years is qualified to drive in Nigeria but must be licensed to drive or be punished.

Earlier in his lecture topic, ”Community participation in road crash reduction” Etuk identified human error as the major cause of road accidents on Nigerian roads;- over speeding and drunk driving.

He also noted mechanical faults and poor state of infrastructure as contributory factors but said if drivers diligently observe traffic rules and passengers comply with them, the later could be managed to the safety of the vehicle occupants.

The sector commander used the event to urged road users to ensure their vehicles are in good shape to embark on any journey especially at the forthcoming Easter celebrations, just as he advised on the need to avoid night journeys and be free from alcohol while on the steering.

In his contribution, the state Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, urged communities in the state to collaborate with all security agencies in the state to deliver a peaceful, accident and crime free state to all residents.

He reiterated the commitments of the Police in ensuring that cultism, and other forms of crime and cruminalities are eradicated, but tasked communities, and their leaders to volunteer useful information to security operatives.