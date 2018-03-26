Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra, on Monday sworn in 19 commissioners and 11 Special Advisers to form part of his cabinet for second term.

The commissioners are Dr Uju Nwogu, Ministry of Justice; Messrs Ifeatu Onejeme, Finance; Mark Okoye, Economic Planning and Budget and Greg Obi, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others are Dr Joe Akabuike, Health; Messrs Obi Nwankwo, Public Utilities; Afam Mbanefo Agriculture and Prof Kate Omenugha, Basic Education.

Also sworn in are Mr. Don Adinuba, Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, Works; Nnamdi Onukwuba, Lands and Mr Mike Okonkwo, Environment.

The oath of office and allegiance was administered on the new commissioners by Mrs Chinelo Okechukwu, Solicitor General of the state at the Government House, Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obiano had sent a list of 19 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Speaking shortly after the swearing in, Obiano congratulated the Commissioners for being found worthy of the selection.

The governor said he was confident that the commissioners and special advisers would deliver, and warned that anyone found wanting would be relieved of his position.

He said that they would be appraised on 100 days basis adding that he would drop anyone who did not perform.

Former commissioners and aides who were not retained in the new administration were issued certificate of meritorious services and decorated with medals of honour for their services.