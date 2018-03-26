The Management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, has said the resumption date for new students still remains April 3, 2018.

Vice Chancellor of the Varsity, Prof Eyitope Ogunbodede, said “resumption date still remains 3rd of April but the only problem we have now is that students have refused to vacate the halls of residence so that we can renovate the halls of residence before students resume because we can’t do anything when students are still in the hostel but still at that we are ready for the freshers resumption”

“There is nothing like strike and as far as am concerned only the workers of the varsity are liable to go on strike, the students can’t go on strike so the freshers should be well informed that resumption date still remains April 3rd and it can never be changed.”

Speaking on the Five OAU students that were docked at Kosere prison over alleged assault, the Vice Chancellor has denied the Fact that the Judge did not tell the students to bring the sum of N500, 000.

In his words, he said” why will a judge tell a student to bring N500, 000 each in order to secure their bail? All what they asked for was a level 11 grade officer and I think that is not hard enough to get”

“The school would not produce students who are not ready to obey the laws of the institution. We did not arrest them but the Police did and they should be accountable for themselves while the school management would be accountable for everybody but as the management we are only accountable to responsible students,” he said.

“If they are remorseful we would make sure they are released but we don’t want a situation whereby they would be released, they will now start beating up everybody and cause chaos in the school environment because they have done it before,” he added.