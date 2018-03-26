University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) says it has conducted successful facial surgery on Fatima Usman, a 26-year old victim of acid attack.

Dr Bashir Tahir, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee ( CMAC ) of the hospital, made the disclosure on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

Tahir described the facial operation as successful, adding that the victim would undergo other surgeries on the shoulder and other parts of her body in the coming weeks.

He said “Fatima Usman is in stable condition now; we shall continue to examine her and assist in her recuperation.”

Usman, a final year student of Department of Nursing, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), was attacked with corrosive fluid by suspected tricycle operators in Maiduguri on March 16.

She sustained injuries on the face and other parts of her body.

The attack generated public outcry with women groups calling for proactive measures to protect women from abuse and regulate activities of tricycle operators in the metropolis.