More details have now emerged showing how billions of naira and hundred millions of dollars were illegally removed from the public till by the Jonathan administration specifically ahead of the 2015 presidential elections.

The information came on the tail of the denial by Jonathan’s spokesmen that any money was taken illegally out of the Nigerian treasury and shared by Jonathan and his aides.

The information was given by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to illustrate how grand corruption has been doing great havoc to the Nigerian economy.

He said weeks to the 2015 election under the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan about N100B was released and embezzled. He also disclosed that about $289m was disbursed illegally about the same time.

Now, there are some new details of how some of the funds were illegally transported from the Central Bank to the private residence of the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The former NSA, Sambo Dasuki, personally supervised the physical transfer of the money from the CBN vaults to the private residence of the former President.

In one particular instance over N70 billion was released in parts from the national treasury between January 8 and February 25, 2015. The over $289M which was also referenced last week by the Vice President is said to be included in this particular series of illegal transactions.

in another illegal disbursement, the minutes of the Central Bank board meeting of 25th August 2014 indicated the board’s approval of another N60B requested by the former President and released later by the Central Bank.

A Presidency source said the sum which was okayed by the CBN board was not tied to any project or procurement, and was meant and disbursed purely for campaign purposes, through the office of the then NSA and the SSS leadership at the time.

Specifically that N60 billion that was okayed by the CBN on August 25, 2014 was said to have been shared between the two security agencies thus: N40B went to the NSA while N20 billion was released to the State Security Services (SSS).

While some of these newly emerging fund disbursements have been traced to the former NSA, there are indications that some of the funds are unconnected to the ongoing Defence contract trials of the former NSA,while some might.

It has now been revealed that the $289m mentioned by the Vice President was released on February 25, 2015.

Documents including cash vouchers indicate that $289,202,382 was released in cash to the NIA by the Central Bank of Nigeria from the Joint Venture (JV) Cash Call Account No. 000-0000-11658-366 of the NNPC/NAPIMS with JP Morgan Chase Bank, New York, USA.

At the exchange rate then of $199 to a naira, $289m is equivalent to about N60 billion. But had the money not been stolen, it would be at today’ s rate over N104B.

Further findings showed that in yet another set of illegal fund withdrawals under one week between January 8 and 16, 2015, the sum of N1.5 billion was released in three tranches of N300m, N400m and N800m respectively.

“This money was released from the MEA Research Library Account to the Jointrust Dimension reportedly owned by Danjuma Yusuf and Nenadi Esther Usman,” an official source with knowledge of the transaction disclosed.

The source further said the sum was transferred to their various political associates, which included a former minister of aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode.

Further findings showed that N350 million was allegedly transferred to Femi Fani-Kayode through his Zenith Bank Account No. 1004735721, on February 2, 2015.

Also, another N250 million was allegedly transferred to Fani-Kayode through the same Zenith Bank Account on February 19, 2015.

A document further showed that yet another N10 billion was released to the Office of the National Security Adviser by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on September 15, 2014.

The money was said to have been released in tranches of foreign exchange of $47 million, $5 million, 4 million Euros and 1.6 million Euros.

A letter from the Office of the NSA in November, 2014 further showed that the monies were released by the CBN as ‘funds for special services’.

“Further to our discussion, you are pleased requested to provide the sum of Forty Seven Million United States Dollars (USD47,000,000,00) cash out of the Ten Billion Naira (N10,000,000,000,00) and the balance in Euro to this office for special services,” a letter signed by the former NSA read.

Findings have shown that this particular CBN release of N10B was sourced in November 2014 from a N40 Billion CBN released funds meant for Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR. It was this N10B that former President Jonathan instructed the CBN Governor and the then NSA to deliver to him personally in a private residence in Abuja. Sources said the money was illegally transferred using CBN van for the use of “PDP Presidential Primaries.”