President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined the Nigerian Bar Association and the Nigerian Body of Benchers in mourning the Chief Idowu Sofola (SAN), who led both groups at various times.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with the government and people of Ogun State, the Yoruba Elders Council, family and friends of the the deceased.

He noted that Sofola’s successful career over the years chronicles the history and shaping of Nigeria’s legal framework.

As the first African to be elected Secretary General of the International Bar Association, the President expressed the belief that the elder statesman’s lifelong commitment to learning, and yearning for a better life for the weak and vulnerable, distinguished him early as a leader and role model among his peers.

“President Buhari commends Chief Sofola’s contribution to national development, especially in community and human services that have seen many get right judgements, while others got inspirations to rise in the legal profession, reaching the peak of their careers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“The President prays that God will comfort the family he left behind, and grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement added.