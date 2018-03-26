The Director, BBC World Service Group, James Angus, has urged Nigerians and mass media audiences to fight against fake news.

The director made the call on Thursday while speaking at the Mass Communication Department, University of Lagos (UNILAG), on ways of curbing the onslaught of fake news.

Like journalists, mass media audiences have important roles to play in order to put the incidence of fake news in check Angus said.

According to him, media message consumers are also an integral part of the fight against fake news because they are the direct consumers of false information.

Angus explained that mass media audiences needed to “be discriminating” in the news content they are exposed to as such contents could be offensive, dangerous and used to promote political violence.

He said, “I think people should just think before they click on stories. Audiences also have responsibilities too as well as journalists.

“People shouldn’t share materials they don’t know to be true. And I think a lot of problem with fake news today is people sharing dubious contents, and with that it gets circulating.

Angus, stated that fake news ‘is incredibly toxic because it undermines trusting the actual news.’

He also explained that fake news also comes in multimedia formats such as pictures.

“Fake news is not always just about the substance of the story, it can be about visual journalism.

“And you have to remember what a powerful tool visual journalism is. It’s not just the words you write and the words you broadcast; it’s the pictures that you use… and they can be literally dangerous than a thousand words.”

Angus also stressed on the need for journalists to investigate seemingly fake news stories in order to accurately certify them as false.

He encouraged journalists to expose to the public stories identified as fake.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed BBC director has also enjoined mass media establishments to maintain professional standards alongside their efforts to make profit.

“I really sympathize, because I know how difficult it can be to make money out of the news business, but we do know that there are successful operations out there that do both things—they maintain high professional standards for treatment for accuracy, but they are also successful commercial operations,” he said.

Angus also called on the Nigerian government to partner with the media in finding solutions to the issue of fake news circulating in the society.

Highlighting BBC’s roles in dealing with the problem, he said “The BBC is supporting the fight against fake news, through its own international journalism, by investing in original journalism here in Nigeria.”