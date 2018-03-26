Ex-President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has stated that migration is an act ordained by God.

He expressed this statement at the maiden edition of the Youth Migration Summit tagged “Curbing Youth Irregular Migration” which held at Olusegun Obasanjo Public Library (OOPL) on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Reacting to the stories of seven Libyan returnees at a panel sessions which he led, he said that their experiences were very unpleasant and hazardous.

“The lesson is, it is not the way to go. I was in Italy, four weeks ago and the ambassador told me there were 1,600 youths in Italian prisons. I asked to see them but I could not.” The Former President said.

Obasanjo who is also the chief promoter of the Olusegun Obasanjo Public Library (OOPL) explained the need to prevent youths from taking the risks on illegal migration.

Migration is not something we should stop,” he said. “It has led to development and civilisation. We are all migrants. It only depends on how far back we want to be. Migrants are not refugees or bad people. Einstein was a migrant, having migrated to a land of opportunity.”

However he emphasized the need for illegal Migration to stop.

“We have to do what we had to do at home for us to prevent you from the type of risk you are taking. All of you from your diverse stories felt it will be better. There is no better thing in what you did, it is death and danger. It is either death, deformity, pain stress and anguish.

“The solution is not the way out. Even as bad as things may be at home, things are still better than what you go through. Migration is ordained by God. God told Abraham to leave your home and go. One of the greatest Migration is the movement of the children of Israel to the promise land.”