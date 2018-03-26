Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commiserated with the family of Taraba State CAN Chairman, Rev. Ben Ubeh, who died in an auto crash along Zing-Yola road.

Ayokunle said this in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Personal Assistant on Media and Communications to the CAN president, Ayokunle on Monday in Abuja.

The CAN president expressed sorrow and pain to the sad event, which occurred on Sunday, March 25.

“Our consolation is that the great servant of God was recalled home while on official duty for the Master Jesus Christ.

“Our prayer is that God will comfort and console his family and the leadership of the association in Taraba State,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ubeh, until his death was the General Overseer of the Army of God Glorious Ministries in Taraba.